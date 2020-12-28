Man helping driver on I-75 hit, killed by truck

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One person was killed over the weekend after he was hit by a truck while helping a driver in a disabled vehicle.
Jack Smith, 64, and Weal Sharaydeh, 51, stopped on I-75 north around 12:15 p.m. Saturday to help 31-year-old Karmen Bailey, who had crashed before the two men arrived, according to Cincinnati police.
As Smith and Sharaydeh were outside of Bailey’s vehicle, a Ford F-150 going north on the interstate hit them, police said.
Smith was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to police.
Both Sharaydeh and Bailey suffered serious injuries and are now in serious condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said.
The driver of the Ford F-150 ran from the scene on foot, police said.
Anyone who might have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.
