Man struck, seriously injured crossing Reading Road

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was seriously injured while crossing Reading Road on Friday, Dec. 25.
Police say 67-year-old Michael Thomas was struck in the 7200 block of Reading Road around 11:45 a.m.
According to police, the driver was traveling south in an unknown vehicle when it struck Thomas. The driver did not stop and fled southbound.
Thomas was transported to UC Medical Center where he remains in serious condition.
Excessive speed and Impairment as factors in the crash have yet to be determined.
The Traffic Unit is continuing the investigation and any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department at 513-352-2514.
