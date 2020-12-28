Ohio National Guard soldiers in Cincinnati receive COVID-19 vaccine

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Members of the Ohio National Guard serving in Cincinnati were some of the first guardsmen to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Last week, the vaccinations were given to some of the soldiers working full-time for Ohio’s COVID-19 response operations. The National Guard members to get the vaccine last week have been working at long-term facilities, COVID-19 testing sites, and food banks in Ohio.
Two members working in Cincinnati at food banks were some of the first to get the vaccine last week.
Ohio Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Adam Stang and 1st Lt. Zachary Cook both got the COVID-19 vaccine last week.
Sgt. Stang said getting the vaccine allows him to continue his mission.
“I am representing the Ohio National Guard, and it’s one of my responsibilities to be the best representative I can be and to be safe and healthy,” Stang said. “So, this was one way that I could ensure that I would be safe and healthy and be able to continue my mission.”
1st Lt. Cook said for him the vaccine helps make life easier for his wife, who is a teacher.
“I’m getting vaccinated because my wife’s a teacher, and I want to make things easier for her,” Cook said. “It is absolutely recommended to get the vaccine. It is safe, it’s effective by every measure that the CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has put out.”
The Ohio National Guard shared a video of Sgt. stand and 1st Lt. Cook getting the vaccine.
