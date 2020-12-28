Pedestrian killed in Boone County crash, police say

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A woman is dead Monday night after being hit by a vehicle in Northern Kentucky, according to Florence police.
Police say another person was injured and is hospitalized in stable condition.
The incident occurred around 6:51 p.m. on KY 18 near the intersection with Woodspoint Drive, police say.
Officers responded to the report of a vehicle collision involving two pedestrians. At the scene, police say they found a vehicle traveling west on KY 18 had hit two pedestrians crossing the state route traveling north.
Jeannie Kinney, 56, of Newport, was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital Florence, where she was pronounced deceased, police say.
The other pedestrian was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by Air Care.
Police provided no word as to what led to the crash.
The Florence Police Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.