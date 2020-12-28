Police ID woman killed in Glenway Avenue crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police have identified a woman who was killed after a crash in West Price Hill on Dec. 24.
The crash occurred around 6:55 a.m. in the 4400 block of Glenway Avenue.
Sherry Smith, 39, was driving a 2007 Honda Odyssey west on Glenway Avenue when she lost control of the van in a curve, traveled left of center and hit a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by 58-year-old Gladys Hutcheon, according to police.
Smith was not injured, police say.
Demaris Walker, 30, a passenger in Smith’s van, was hospitalized with minor injuries and released, police say.
Hutcheon was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries. She is listed in serious condition, according to police.
A passenger in Hutcheon’s car, 65-year-old Gail Duncan also sustained serious injuries, was transported to UCMC and succumbed to her injuries.
Smith, Walker and Hutcheon were wearing seatbelts, but police say Duncan’s seatbelt use remains uncertain.
Excessive speed and impairment are believed to be factors in the crash.
CPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating. Any witnesses are urged to contact the Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.