4 southeast Indiana counties now at highest level on state’s COVID-19 alert map

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Four southeast Indiana counties are now in the highest advisory level of the state’s COVID-19 alert map.
Dearborn, Franklin, Ripley, and Switzerland counties are at the highest level, or ‘red,’ on the alert map meaning their 7-day positivity rate is 15% or greater, and there are 200 or more new weekly cases per 100,000 residents.
Switzerland County is the latest of the four counties mentioned to reach the red level. The other three, Dearborn, Franklin, and Ripley have remained at the red level for the past few weeks.
There are specific guidelines for counties in the red level under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order:
- All social gatherings are limited to 25 people.
- Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
- Health officials advise that events be canceled or postponed.
- Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
- Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
- Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
- Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
- Senior care activities are suspended.
- Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.
The Indiana State Department of Health reports 43 more deaths from COVID-19. A resident in Ripley County is among those newly reported deaths, according to the ISDH.
Overall, 7,539 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.
Indiana reported 2,494 new COVID-19 cases Monday. Since March 6, Indiana has reported 496,306 total cases.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 14 new cases (3,696 total)
- Franklin County: Eight new cases (1,157 total)
- Ohio County: Zero new cases (385 total)
- Ripley County: Seven new cases (2,395 total)
- Switzerland County: Two new cases (478 total)
- Union County: Two new cases (473 total)
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 11.5% as of Monday.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says they have a coding error regarding the reporting of the positivity rate. She says the error has been present from the start.
The error will be fixed this week, but Dr. Box said there will be around a 2-3% increase in the state’s positivity rate.
