Staying cold Monday night and on Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Clouds will break overnight into Tuesday morning as temperatures drop back into the mid 20′s as you wake up.
Tuesday we will see a mix of clouds and sun with a high in the upper 30′s, while a warm up is on the way we do expect rain by mid week.
We are watching another active weather event on Wednesday that starts with rain late Wednesday evening and continues as rain through Thursday night. Right now models suggest 1 inch at least in spots.
Bundle up on New Year’s Eve into the first day of 2021, it looks like 2021 begins with cold temperatures and a chance for light snow on the back side of the front on Friday. Stay tuned!
