Thousands raised for boys fighting cancer through ‘12 Days of Madison’ donation drive

Cody’s family had this to say: “First and foremost, Brad and I would like to express our upmost gratitude to Lori and the 12 Days of Madison Foundation. When we received the call that our son Cody had been chosen to receive this special donation, our hearts were touched in such an unexplainable way. Our journey thus far with Cody’s Type B ALL Leukemia has been a difficult one with many unexpected hurdles of the unknown; very similar to Madison’s experience with Osteosarcoma. After speaking more with Lori, learning more about Madison’s story, we cannot deny that there is an unfathomable connection between Madison and Cody, as well as our two families. The Smallwood family and this special foundation has brought our family a sense of peace and comfort during such a time of uncertainty. Brad, Cody and myself are overwhelmed by the amount of support we have received for Cody. Not only has our small community in Monroe rallied behind us, now the Tri-State and beyond. Just like Madison, our little boy is a warrior. The 12 Days of Madison foundation is one that our family will cherish and continue to support indefinitely.”