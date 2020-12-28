Union: Ohio officer fired in fatal shooting of Black man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A white Ohio police officer was fired Monday after bodycam footage showed him fatally shooting 47-year-old Andre Hill, a Black man holding a cellphone, and refusing to administer first aid for several minutes.
The vice president of the local police union told The Associated Press that Columbus police officer Adam Coy hours was fired hours after a hearing was held Monday to determine his employment.
Coy is also under criminal investigation for last week’s shooting.
