Woman suffering from dementia disappeared while driving to daughter’s house

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are asking for your help to find a missing woman who has dementia.
Ruby Lee Hopson, 77, left her home in Youngstown, Ohio around 11 p.m. Sunday, according to the Youngstown Police Department.
Police say Hopson was heading for her daughter’s home in New Castle, Pennsylvania but never arrived.
Hopson did call her daughter from Baltimore, Maryland before getting back on I-70 west toward Pennsylvania, according to police.
Hopson’s daughter told police she has dementia.
The 77-year-old is described as:
- 5 feet, 2 inches tall
- 162 pounds
- Black hair and black eyes
Police say Hopson is driving a black 2014 Chevy Cruze with Ohio license plate HLW6505.
If you see Hopson or the vehicle she is driving, police ask you to call 911 or 866-693-9171.
