Brown County inmate escapes for second time in as many months

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - An inmate who escaped the Brown County Jail and was captured in November has escaped again, according to Brown County Dispatch.
Hobert Roark, 40, escaped from the jail sometime Tuesday evening, dispatch confirms.
Roark is being held on multiple charges including burglary, grand theft, receiving stolen property, failure to comply with a police officer and possession of firearms under disability, according to a release of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office issued in November.
In his previous escape Nov. 17, Roark ran off around 6:30 p.m. after he broke a security window at the jail, the sheriff’s office said.
He was arrested at a Goodwill store in Portsmouth and taken into custody without incident by the Portsmouth Police Department.
Sheriff’s officials said they planned to add a felony escape charge on him.
FOX19 NOW will update this developing story as more information becomes available.
