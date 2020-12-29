Crews battle fire at vacant Corryville building

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Firefighters battled a 2nd-alarm fire at a vacant building in Corryville early Tuesday morning.
The fire broke out in the 100 block of William Howard Taft Road around 4 a.m.
According to the fire chief on the scene, this is the second fire within 18 months at the same building.
He told FOX19 NOW the structure is well built and they don’t know why it’s caught fire twice with it being vacant.
William Howard Taft Road was closed between Reading Road and Auburn Avenue.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.