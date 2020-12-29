Families living a nightmare after loved ones hit by car in NKY

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The families of the two women hit last by a car Monday night in Florence say this their worst nightmare.
The women were hit around 7 p.m. on KY 18 near the intersection with Woodspoint Drive, Florence police say.
Officers responded to the report of a vehicle collision involving two pedestrians. At the scene, police say they found a vehicle traveling west on KY 18 had hit two pedestrians crossing the state route traveling north.
Jeannie Kinney, 56, of Newport, was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital Florence, where she was pronounced deceased, according to police.
Family members of the women hit said Jeannie and Norris were friends and living with their husbands in a hotel down the road. They say the two were coming back from the gas station when they were hit.
“I’m completely shocked, really shocked, it’s just a little hard to grasp,” says Ashley Hendley, Jeannie’s daughter.
Jeannie’s family says she leaves behind 13 children.
“Mom was special in her own way, she was mom, had her own way of doing things showing love and all that,” says Christopher Kinney, Jeannie’s son. “She had her days she was a bit out there sometimes, but other than that if she cared for you, she cared for you.”
The other pedestrian, Christine Norris, was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by Air Care, police said.
Norris’ husband, Raymond Shores, talked with FOX19 NOW about the moment he realized his wife had been hit.
“I said, ‘there’s something wrong, there’s something going on,’ and they said, ‘get back,’ and all the sudden I went up there and looked at them shoes, the people’s shoes, and knew who got hit was my wife,” Shores recalled.
Shores says he is now worried sick and hasn’t been able to see his since she went to the hospital.
Investigators say the driver did stop and is working with police to give an account of what happened.
The Florence Police Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.
