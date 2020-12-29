Family, friends grieving Christmas Eve crash victim killed on way to work

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The family of a woman who died following a crash on Dec. 24 say they want her remembered for the kind, loving person she was.
The crash occurred early on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill.
Gail Duncan, 65, was a passenger in a car that was struck by a van whose driver had lost control in a curve and traveled across the center line.
Duncan was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries and would later pass away there.
Duncan and the driver of the car, 58-year-old Gladys Hutcheon, were on their way to work at a nursing home, according to family friends.
“She was very sweet, loyal, honest,” long-time friend Terri Carmen said. “She was just an altogether good person.”
Duncan was a mother, a grandmother and a sister.. She was also devoted to her cats, friends say.
Christina Shepard says she was like a daughter to Duncan and that Duncan helped raise her children.
“I would want her to be remembered as loving kids and for just being an overall giving person when she didn’t have anything to give, and a hard worker,” Shepard said.
Hutcheon was also hospitalized with serious injuries at UCMC. Friends say she is not doing well.
“Gladys has a broken leg, a broken arm, some ribs... she’s in pretty serious condition,” Carmen said.
Duncan is being laid to rest Wednesday.
“I just want everyone to know Gail was an exceptionally good person,’ Carmen said. “She wanted good for everybody.”
“it was the worst Christmas ever,” Shepard said. “I thought that when she passed it would be from heart complications, not so sudden from the careless acts of someone else, and it was the worst Christmas ever. We are all still grieving.”
Excessive speed and impairment are believed to be factors in the crash, police say.
Police say charges could come pending toxicology results on the driver of the van
CPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating. Any witnesses are urged to contact the Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.
