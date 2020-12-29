Florence business hosting fundraiser for family of college student killed in crash

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - Days after a 21-year-old Florence woman lost her life in a crash, the community is rallying around her family.
Meaghan Wheeler died a few days before Christmas. Her relatives say that she was on her way home from work in Louisville when she was in a car crash that took her life. At this point, her loved ones do not know much about what happened.
They describe Wheeler as a positive person who brightened up the room.
“She was definitely loud and vivacious and just always did anything she could just to make anyone laugh or smile,” Heather Wilson, Wheeler’s sister, said.
Wheeler, of Florence, was attending the University of Louisville, studying psychology and speech pathology. She was passionate about helping others, and had she been given the chance, her sisters believe she would have made even more of a difference.
“Her personality was just so contagious, and she was just the light of the room all time,” Sarah Wheeler, Wheeler’s sister, said.
A Kentucky business, Bourbon House Pizza, is preparing to honor Wheeler by hosting a fundraiser for her family.
“Little restaurant that’s down the street from where we grew up, and we used to go there as soon as it opened all the time, our entire family,” Wilson said.
On top of that, a GoFundMe page created for the family has already brought in more than $18,000. It is a show of support that surprised Wheeler’s sister’s at first, until they remembered how the community responded with compassion when their mother died years back.
All they can do now is feel grateful.
“We’re shocked by how much support our community has given us and offered us, and it’s still unbelievable,” Sarah said.
The fundraiser at Bourbon House Pizza in Florence will take place on Jan. 4. According to the business Facebook page, 25 percent of the proceeds from that day will be donated to Wheeler’s family to help cover the cost of the funeral.
Donations are also still be accepted on the GoFundMe page.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.