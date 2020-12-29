Girl Scouts cookie sales begin this week in Ohio, Kentucky

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Not only are we a few days away from closing the books on 2020, but the start of Girl Scouts cookie season is also nearing.
Girl Scouts will begin to sell cookies on Jan. 1 in Ohio and Kentucky.
For those needing to find cookies, Girl Scouts has set up a page on its website to help people find a local troop.
Girls Scouts is also making it possible for customers to buy cookies online this upcoming season. Girl Scouts says customers just need to ask a scout about the Girl Scout Digital Cookie platform.
A new cookie, the Toast Yay!, will also be available for the upcoming sale season. Girl Scouts says this cookie is a French toast inspired cookie that is dipped in icing.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.