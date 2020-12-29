Gym owners expecting less new memberships to start 2021

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - In what is normally a busy time for gyms and fitness centers, the New Year won’t bring the usual boom in membership, according to some owners.
As the year comes to an end, owners and team members at the Cincinnati Sports Club would normally be getting ready for the people making New Year’s resolutions.
With COVID-19 still relevant, those at the Sports Club say 2021 might not bring the normal crowd they are used to. Mary Frank with the Executive Leadership Team at Cincinnati Sports Club says some members still haven’t come back this year.
“There’s about 25 percent of our members who have yet to fully return back to the club for a variety of reasons,” said Frank.
As we all know, 2020 is anything but normal, and the spike in gym memberships that comes around Jan. 1 could look a little slim next year.
Out of the people who answered a social media survey, 80 percent say they will not be getting a gym membership next year.
The General Manager at Life Time Fitness expects a lower number of new memberships to start 2021.
“We’ll see probably a smaller spike than normal,” said Kevin Hill, General Manager of Life Time Fitness.
He says the gym is still down 30 percent from where they typically would be.
“Obviously, coming out of the pandemic and the closures we had, it’s been a slow steady climb,” said Hill.
Regardless, he says the gym is taking all necessary precautions to keep everyone safe, whether an influx of new members or not.
“The cleaning protocols we have in place, we’ve been running now pushing eight, nine months so, it’s just a part of what we do,” said Hill. “We do full club disinfectants mid-day overnight we do full club disinfectants on the hour every hour.”
Cincinnati Sports Club is offering online workouts for those who wish not to come into the gym as well as launching a new digital private training platform to help its members in any way they can.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.