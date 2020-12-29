Indiana surpasses half a million COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Indiana has now reported more than 500,000 total COVID-19 cases since March 6.
With 4,028 new cases announced Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health says there has been a total of 500,282 cases.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 35 new cases (3,731 total)
- Franklin County: 24 new cases (1,181 total)
- Ohio County: Four new cases (389 total)
- Ripley County: 22 new cases (2,417 total)
- Switzerland County: Two new cases (480 total)
- Union County: Three new cases (476 total)
On Tuesday, the ISDH reported 164 additional deaths from COVID-19.
A total of 7,703 Hoosiers has died from COVID-19, according to the ISDH.
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 11.8% as of Tuesday.
Four southeast Indiana counties are at the highest advisory level on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.
Dearborn, Franklin, Ripley, and Switzerland counties are ‘red’ on the alert map meaning their 7-day positivity rate is 15% or greater, and there are 200 or more new weekly cases per 100,000 residents.
Switzerland County is the latest of the four counties mentioned to reach the red level. The other three – Dearborn, Franklin, and Ripley – have remained at the red level for the past few weeks.
There are specific guidelines for counties in the red level under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order:
- All social gatherings are limited to 25 people.
- Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
- Health officials advise that events be canceled or postponed.
- Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
- Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
- Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
- Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
- Senior care activities are suspended.
- Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says they discovered a coding error regarding the reporting of the positivity rate. She says the error has been present from the start.
The error will be fixed this week, but Dr. Box said there will be around a 2 to 3% increase in the state’s positivity rate.
