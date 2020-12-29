Jefferson Social owner dies after battle with COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The owner of Jefferson Social died over the weekend after a battle with COVID-19.
The restaurant posted the announcement on Facebook Monday night.
Jeremy Bowman has been part of the Jefferson Hall/Social family for over 20 years, they said.
“Jeremy passed away yesterday leaving a lot of people saddened and stunned. Jeremy is gone but not forgotten. We look forward to a day soon, when we can get together to share our favorite story,” the post said.
According to a post shared on Jefferson Social’s Facebook page, the 43-year-old died after a 15-day battle with coronavirus.
“Jeremy touched many lives in simple acts of love & strong personal friendships,” the post from Bill Bowman reads. “A good man, a life very well lived & we will see Jeremy again.”
According to the post, due to the risk of COVID-19, they will hold a private funeral service.
