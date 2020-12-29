Jefferson Social owner dies after battle with COVID-19

By FOX19 Digital Staff | December 29, 2020 at 9:23 AM EST - Updated December 29 at 9:44 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The owner of Jefferson Social died over the weekend after a battle with COVID-19.

The restaurant posted the announcement on Facebook Monday night.

Jeremy Bowman has been part of the Jefferson Hall/Social family for over 20 years, they said.

“Jeremy passed away yesterday leaving a lot of people saddened and stunned. Jeremy is gone but not forgotten. We look forward to a day soon, when we can get together to share our favorite story,” the post said.

According to a post shared on Jefferson Social’s Facebook page, the 43-year-old died after a 15-day battle with coronavirus.

“Jeremy touched many lives in simple acts of love & strong personal friendships,” the post from Bill Bowman reads. “A good man, a life very well lived & we will see Jeremy again.”

According to the post, due to the risk of COVID-19, they will hold a private funeral service.

