Looking ahead to a warm up on Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The remainder of your Tuesday will be clear, dry, and chilly into the evening hours.
We will remain dry Wednesday morning as temperatures rise through the 30′s and eventually into the upper 40′s Wednesday afternoon.
We are watching another active weather event on Wednesday that starts with rain late Wednesday afternoon and continues as rain through Thursday night into Friday morning. Right now, models suggest at least an inch in spots.
Both Thursday and Friday morning will be First Alert Weather Days. While it will not be severe, it will be disruptive with standing water possible. While some wet snow could mix in on Thursday mid morning, roads will mainly be wet.
Bundle up on New Year’s Eve into the first day of 2021. It looks like 2021 will see temperatures back above average by Sunday and Monday of next week.
