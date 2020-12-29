Looking back at the wild weather in 2020

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - 2020 may have been a wild year in terms of news, but the world of weather provided plenty of headlines too.
From a historic hurricane season to flooding on the Ohio River, tornadoes, record highs, and of course snow, we had it all.
In February, the Tri-State saw plenty of rain and snow, which contributed to flooding along the Ohio River. The river flooded just a couple of feet above flood stage on Feb. 15.
February was our snowiest month of 2020 with nearly 5″ of snow from two different events.
The night of April 8, severe weather rocked this region. There were 19 tornadoes reported in the Tri-State along with straight-line winds.
The Day Heights neighborhood in Milford suffered widespread damage from winds estimated to be as high as 90 mph.
Across the border In Indiana, there was widespread damage in Versailles.
In Kentucky, the Lovesome Stables in Dry Ridge was damaged by an EF-1 Tornado.
In May, there was widespread flash flooding across much of the Tri-State after we measured 3″ to 5″ of rain in just two days.
The Licking River did flood on May 20. However, it was far below the expected crest avoiding widespread damage.
You may remember in November the string of record highs early in the month. It was so warm the outdoor pool at Cincinnati Sports Club was still open.
But the Tri-State ended November with the first snowfall of the season. From Nov. 30 through Dec. 1, parts of the Tri-State measured 1-3″ of snow.
While those were the big local weather stories, this year will also be remembered for the incredible number of hurricanes.
We had 30 names storms in the Atlantic Ocean, including 13 hurricanes. In the U.S. there were 12 land-falling storms including five in Louisiana.
This was the most named storms in history and the second most hurricanes.
