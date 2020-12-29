Man arrested in fatal Springfield Township shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Springfield Township.
Jaeron Pope, 25, has been charged with murder for the shooting death of Darious Dickey.
Dickey was found shot at Compton Pointe off of Daly Road on Dec. 26.
According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, Pope is also the suspect in a February shooting.
Cincinnati police say he shot a man during an argument in Mount Airy.
Pope is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
