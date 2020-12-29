Man arrested in fatal Springfield Township shooting

Jaeron Pope (Source: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | December 29, 2020 at 10:35 AM EST - Updated December 29 at 10:35 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Springfield Township.

Jaeron Pope, 25, has been charged with murder for the shooting death of Darious Dickey.

Dickey was found shot at Compton Pointe off of Daly Road on Dec. 26.

Darious Dickey
Darious Dickey (Source: Provided by family)

According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, Pope is also the suspect in a February shooting.

Cincinnati police say he shot a man during an argument in Mount Airy.

Pope is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

