Man charged with murder of NKY couple dies after positive COVID-19 test, report says

LEBANON, Ky. (FOX19/AP) - The man arrested in 2016 for the murders of a Northern Kentucky couple has died from COVID-19 complications as he awaited trial, according to the Associated Press.
Craig Pennington, now 56, was arrested in the summer of 2016 for the murders of Robert Jones, 38, and 35-year-old Crystal Warner, Kentucky State Police said.
KSP said the couple was last seen on July 3, 2016.
The couple’s family said Jones and Warner stopped to check on a rental property they owned before they went missing. The tenant of that home was Pennington, according to the family.
In August of 2016, months after the couple was reported missing, human remains were found at the corner of Goshen Road and US 60 near Exit 101 on I-64, according to KSP.
The found remains were identified as Jones, but there was no sign of Warner or her body. Then in December of 2016, a few exits down from where Jones’ remains were found, a body was found off I-64.
Chief of security for the Marion County Detention Center Irvin Mann says Pennington died from COVID-19 complications Monday at Norton Healthcare in Louisville, the Associated Press reports.
Mann said Pennington was hospitalized on Dec. 11 for shortness of breath and tested positive for COVID-19 while hospitalized, the report from the Associated Press says.
Court records say Pennington had pleaded not guilty to the murders and was scheduled for a pretrial conference on Jan. 15, according to the Associated Press.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
