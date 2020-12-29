Arrest made in fatal hit-skip that killed man who stopped to help motorist on I-75

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police have arrested a man in the fatal hit-skip crash on I-75 early Saturday.
The victim, 64-year-old Jack Smith, and Weal Sharaydeh, 61, stopped on I-75 north in Queesnsgate around 12:15 a.m. Saturday to help 31-year-old Karmen Bailey, who had been in an accident, according to police.
As Smith and Sharaydeh were outside of Bailey’s vehicle, a Ford F-150 going north on the interstate hit them, police say.
Smith was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to police. Both Sharaydeh and Bailey were hospitalized with serious injuries.
The driver of the Ford F-150 ran from the scene on foot, police say.
Tuesday CPD’s Traffic Unit announced the arrest of 32-year-old Matthew Tacker of Warsaw, Ky.
Tacker is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, a 3rd-degree felony due to the severity of the crash, police say.
Anyone who might have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.