2 more Louisville police officers involved in Breonna Taylor investigation will be fired

Cosgrove, Mattingly and Jaynes remained employed by LMPD as the internal investigations continued by the department’s Professional Standards Unit. That unit only investigates potential policy violations, not criminal matters. None of those officers has been charged with any crime. Hankison was fired for “blindly” firing 10 shots into Taylor’s neighbors’ apartments, according to his termination letter. He was the only one charged in relation to the raid when Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced in September that Hankison faces three counts of wanton endangerment. He has pleaded not guilty.