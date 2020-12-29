Smoke stack at site of collapsed Adams County power plant demolished

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The body of a missing worker still has not been recovered but the demolition of a smokestack at the site of a collapsed power plant in Adams County proceeded Tuesday morning.
A statement from Adamo Group says the stack was located in an area, “that had no bearing on the efforts to recover Jamie Fitzgerald. That work is continuing seven days a week.”
“Our focus continues to be on recovering Jamie and protecting the workers who are on site. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Jamie’s loved ones.”
The statement says a firm hired to perform an engineering analysis found that the stack was a potential hazard to crews working at the site and that’s why it needed to come down.
Fitzgerald was one of the Adamo Group workers tearing down the former coal fire plant when it collapsed on Dec. 9.
Three people were rescued, and another man, Doug Gray, did not survive.
Recovery efforts at the site were halted on Dec. 14 after Adamo officials said they needed to develop an engineering plan due to the amount of debris that needed to be removed.
On Dec. 23, Adamo officials said that the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration had permitted them to resume work at the Killen Generating Station site.
