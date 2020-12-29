2-hour manhunt leaves graves damaged, Tri-State community rattled

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A man is behind bars tonight after authorities say he led police on a two-hour manhunt and damage multiple graves at a local cemetery.
Police in Lynchburg say the chase began late Monday afternoon after Clinton County authorities made them aware of a stolen truck that could have been in the area.
Officers say they found the truck, after which the driver took off, driving through a field, people’s lawns and then a cemetery.
‘I didn’t see anything at first, but I heard, like, ‘ba boom!’” Shelby Chisman said.
Shelby was outside warming her car up when she says she saw police chasing the pickup.
“Next thing I know, he’s in a ditch across the street, and I’m thinking, ‘Oh my God, he’s going to hit the house or hit the cars,” Shelby recalled.
Shelby’s brother, Brady Chisman also saw the chase.
“I was kind of scared for a second because I thought he was coming at us, but he quickly turned and started going down the road,” Brady explained.
Lynchburg police believe the man who stole the truck is Joshua Dennis.
Officers say they tried to speak with Dennis while was parked on Broadway Street, then a woman got out of the truck and Dennis took off. Officers chased Dennis through a field to the Lynchburg Masonic Cemetery before he took off running, which started the two-hour manhunt.
“[Police] said they were coming this direction, and I said, the only way out of town is through the cemetery,” cemetery manager Ty Smith said. “And when I got out here, the truck was still sitting here, and the door was open, and it was running.”
Authorities say Dennis drove through a fence and damaged two graves.
Many in the community were sad to see a sacred place damaged.
“Yeah, it makes you angry, without a doubt,” Smith said.
“I mean, it kind of hit close to home,” Shelby added. “We have family members buried there. We are very sorry to whoever’s family he did hit out there.”
Dennis was eventually taken into custody. He is currently at the Highland County Jail.
Officers say the woman who got out of the car is not being charged.
Smith says they should be able to get the graves fixed in a couple of weeks.
