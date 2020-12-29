Urban League asks for release of video from officer-involved shooting

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - The Urban League of Greater Cincinnati Ohio Center for Social Justice is looking for answers after an officer-involved shooting.
In late November, Colerain police say an officer-involved shooting happened after they broke off a chase for a wanted person. Carrington Shropshire, who police said is the suspect, ended up crashing over a retaining wall.
As officers approached the vehicle, police say Shropshire pulled out a gun, pointing it at the cops, and officers shot him.
Now the Urban League is asking to see body camera footage and the names of the officers involved.
“Providing information to the public - information to the public is what makes an investigation transparent and impartial,” says Center for Social Justice Executive Director Rickell Smith. “Not just conducting an investigation or asking another department to come in and conduct that investigation.”
In a release, the Colerain Police Department said in-part: “A fair and transparent investigation only occurs when the requesting agency does not interfere or inject themselves into that investigation for any reason. The use of force incident remains under investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department.”
Colerain police said bringing CPD in was a high integrity move. Smith said it is the baseline for what should happen.
FOX19 NOW legal expert Mike Allen has a law enforcement background and is a former prosecutor. He says these investigations can take up to six months.
“The timeline varies depending upon the facts of the case,” Aleen explains. “Normally, it’s a good two or three months or sometimes even more than that. The investigation takes precedents, it has to.”
Smith questions how public transparency would compromise the investigation.
“What we are asking for is true public transparency into what is happening, and I’d be interested to hear how public transparency would at all compromise an investigation when the facts have already occurred,” Smith said.
Allen says releasing video too early could allow people from either side to fabricate a story.
“No Prosecutor, no police investigator wants to screw up the investigation by releasing something early,” Allen says.
FOX19 NOW has reached out to CPD to get a copy of the body camera video. CPD says they are checking with the Criminal Investigations Section and the Prosecutor’s Office to see where the investigation stands.
Meanwhile, Smith says the hope is to work with police departments before incidents like this occur.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.