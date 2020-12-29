Victim killed in Christmas Eve hit-skip crash on I-75 identified

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Troopers have identified the person who was killed on Christmas Eve in a hit-skip crash on I-75.
Around 11:30 p.m. that night, Gaspar Rodriques, 35, of Cincinnati, was going southbound on the interstate when his SUV broke down in the left-center lane, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Sydney Schmitz, 25, of Cincinnati, saw Rodriques on the road and stopped to help him, troopers say.
Rodriques got out of his SUV and was standing between his vehicle and Schmitz’s car, which both had the hazard lights flashing, OSHP says.
While they were stopped, another vehicle coming southbound I-75 hit Rodriques. Troopers say that driver fled from the scene.
Rodriques was pronounced dead at the scene while Schmitz was not injured, according to OSHP.
The vehicle that hit Rodriques is described as a small to mid-sized dark-colored vehicle. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call OSHP Cincinnati Post at 513-777-0387.
