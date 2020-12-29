Ohio reports single-day spike of 151 COVID-19 deaths and 7,526 new cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health reported 8,722 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 682,570 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a briefing on Tuesday afternoon, but 19 News still provided a video update with the latest data:
The 24-hour increase of 7,526 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Additionally, 151 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 68,539 total cases and 819 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 37,636 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 5,801 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
