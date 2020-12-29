XU sets make-up date for Villanova game

NORWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - Xavier’s home game against Villanova is back on.
Originally postponed because of COVID concerns in Villanova’s program, the Big East announced the two teams will meet at Cintas Center on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m.
Xavier’s women’s team is scheduled to play at home on the same day against UConn. That game will now tip off at 1 p.m.
Villanova, currently ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press top 25, was originally scheduled to play Xavier at Cintas Center on Saturday, Jan. 2, but Villanova head coach Jay Wright and another staff member tested positive for COVID-19, causing the Big East to postpone the game.
Xavier (8-1) next plays Wednesday night at Cintas Center against Seton Hall.
