Arson suspected in fire that damaged Madisonville restaurant, neighboring small businesses

MADISONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - Fire officials suspect a fire that caused damage at the Agape Cafe in Madisonville early Tuesday was a result of arson.
The firefighter on watch duty was alerted by a passerby of a fire at the corner of Bramble and Whetsel Avenue around 2 a.m.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find a fire in the Agape Cafe.
Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
According to the department, there was smoke damage throughout the building which houses several neighborhood small businesses.
No injuries were reported.
The damage is estimated at $15,000.
A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the identification of the person(s) responsible.
Call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
