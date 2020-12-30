Butler County Sheriff’s Office computer network hacked

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says malware activity was recently detected on the sheriff’s office computer network.
Sheriff Jones says there is no evidence at this time that the office’s information has been compromised and they continue to actively monitor the situation.
“As soon as we learned this, we began working to investigate, to restore operations, and determine the effects of the incident. We also are working with nationally recognized third-party cybersecurity consultants to assist us,” Jones said in a news release.
The sheriff says all essential services, including 911 operations and emergency communications, continue to operate.
The investigation is ongoing.
