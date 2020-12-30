Driver not facing charges after 2 women hit by car in NKY, police say

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - No charges will be filed against the driver who hit two women crossing a highway on Monday, according to Florence Police Captain Greg Rehkamp.
Jeannie Kinney, 56, of Newport, and her friend Christine Norris were hit by a car on KY-18 near the intersection with Woodspoint Drive around 7 p.m. Monday, police say.
Kinney was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital Florence, but sadly she was pronounced dead there.
Norris was taken by AirCare on Monday to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Her condition is unknown at this time.
Captain Rehkamp says Kinney and Norris were not crossing KY-18 on a crosswalk. The captain went on to say the driver of the car that hit the two women will not face any charges.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.