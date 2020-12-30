Nearby auto worker rushes to aid of Oakley man trapped in house fire

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local man didn’t hesitate before rushing to help the victim of house fire in Oakley Tuesday evening.
The two-alarm fire occurred at a home in the 4100 block of Ballard Avenue.
Charles Eppens was one of those who showed up to offer aid before first responders could arrive. Eppens was working at Courtesy Automotive down the street when he noticed of the blaze.
“As I am running down the street, somebody is pointing to the second floor, and you can see the guy in the window,” Eppens said.
The “guy” was Jeffrey Loge, trapped inside the home behind windows that in the moment refused to open. It was, as Eppens describes it, “panic mode.”
He went to the front door first.
“Made it part of the way up the steps, and that’s where the smoke and the flames were, than I was like, ‘Nope, I have to go back down,’” Eppens recalled. “My first thought was, ‘Who has a ladder? Does anybody have a ladder.’”
He found one near the back of the burning home. By the time he returned, Eppens says one of those stubborn windows had opened, whether due to Loge’s efforts or the fire itself.
“As I was getting the ladder up, he finally was coming out the window and literally collapsed as he was on fire,” Eppens said. “I said, ‘Okay, he’s out, now we have to get him down.’”
Now first responders, including 64 firefighters in total, began to pour in. The firefighters initiated an aggressive interior attack while conducting a search of the home, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. The fire was out within 20 minutes.
Eppens says his acts were simple reflections of the world he wants to live in.
“Treat everybody the way you want to be treated and be kind,” he said. “That’s what we have to do, and if you don’t nobody wants to be in a world like that. Nobody wants to be around people like that. So, see somebody in need, try and help them out.”
Loge was hospitalized following the blaze but has since been released.
He and his brother, Michael Loge, say the family had been in the house for years and was the same one in which their late parents lived. It recently sold.
CFD have yet to determine the cause of the fire. There were reportedly five people in the home and several animals when the blaze began; everyone made it out.
The estimated damage is $150,000.
