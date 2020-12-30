Kentucky reports largest daily COVID case increase since early December

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky recorded 3,784 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 29 new virus-related deaths.
It’s the largest daily case increase Kentucky has reported since Dec. 10 and the fourth-largest daily increase of December, casting the first and slightest shadow of doubt upon the notion that Kentucky has left its winter case surge behind.
“Our report for today is higher than it has been for a number of days. The progress we have made is fragile. We have to keep working and making good decisions every day,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.
The state’s rolling seven-day positivity rate is 9.09 percent, a sudden and large increase from Tuesday’s rate of 8.41 percent. The state appeared to have stabilized its positivity rate around 8 percent following the November case surge.
Beshear said Wednesday’s elevated rate could be the result of some labs and public testing sites having closed for the holidays this week, decreasing the share of general population tests and increasing the share of tests conducted in medical settings where COVID is already suspected.
Some 1,673 Kentuckians are hospitalized, an increase of 38 from Tuesday.
Fifty three more Kentuckians are in ICUs from Tuesday for a total of 433. Twenty- three more are on ventilators for a total of 234.
The governor continued to advise on holiday gatherings.
“We need everybody to be safe this New Year’s Eve,” he said. “Do not gather in large groups.”
See all of the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s winter holiday guidance here: English full guidance, one-pager and single slide and Spanish full guidance, one-pager and single slide.
