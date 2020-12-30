Mild with highs near 58, rain moves in

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Showers move into the Tri-State and continue throughout the afternoon and into the evening. It will be breezy and mild today with a high of 58.
Both Thursday morning and Friday are First Alert Weather Days. The rain will stick around overnight and change over to a rain and snow mix early on Thursday morning. News Years Eve revelers will get a break from the rain as most of the day will be dry, but very cold with highs remaining in the 30s.
Looks like 2021 begins with cold temperatures at or below freezing. Most of us will see only rain on New Year’s Day, but some areas have a chance for light snow to begin to mix in. Our daytime temperatures will rebound into the 50s Expect heavy rain on Friday.
