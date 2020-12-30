Mom pleads for return of missing skis that hold sentimental value

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (FOX19) - A mother is making a desperate plea for the return of her son’s ski after they were taken at Perfect North Slopes. But these are more than just ordinary skis, they hold a special spot in the family’s heart.
Beth Renner says her son, Grant, left the skis on the rack like many people do when they go into the lodge to eat. When they came back outside, the skis were gone.
The skis Grant was using are one of the few priceless items the family has left that belonged to Beth’s oldest son, Zach, who died four years ago.
It’s often said that younger siblings imitate and look up to their older siblings. That saying rings true for Grant.
Beth says Grant always aimed to reach the heights of his brother Zach and it’s how his love for skiing began.
“They loved skiing together, and he [Zach] showed Grant everything he knew about skiing,” Beth says.
The time the brothers spent practicing on the slopes together was tragically cut short four years ago when Zach lost his battle with drugs.
That is when Zach’s skis became Grant’s. Skiing with them has been Grant’s way of honoring and remembering his brother.
“And the skis were obviously a little bit big when Grant was 12 years old, but he couldn’t wait to fit into them,” Beth says. “He’s been using them for the past few years.”
This is why Beth says Grant has been down since the skis were taken.
“So, the skis meant a lot to Grant, and he got home, and he was really down,” says Beth.
The next day, Beth hopped on Facebook and issued a plea for help to find her son’s skis. So far, no luck, but thousands have expressed their concern.
Perfect North Slopes tells FOX19 NOW they are doing what they can to find the missing skis.
Zach was Grant’s role model, best friend, and hero. Maybe not one who wears a fancy cape, but one that has a heart of gold and skis.
Since the skis hold such a large sentimental value to Grant and the rest of the family, Beth hopes it tugs on the thief’s heart. And that person finds it in their heart to return them.
Beth says she has no intention of filing a police report because she doesn’t want to press charges. In fact, she says she’ll even buy the person who took them new skis.
All they want are Grant’s skis to be returned to Perfect North, no questions asked.
