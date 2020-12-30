Infamous serial killer guilty of multiple Cincinnati murders dead at 80

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man the FBI considers the most prolific serial killer in US history has died, according to an Associated Press report citing correction department officials in California.
Samuel Little, 80, had confessed to 93 murders occurring between 1970 and 2005, most of them women, often by strangulation. The FBI has verified more than 50 of those murders.
Little pleaded guilty in October 2019 to murder charges out of Hamilton County relating to two women. The first, Anna Stewart, was found strangled in Grove City in October 1981. Police have not been able to identify the second victim and refer to her as Jane Doe.
In a confession tape released in November 2019, little claimed to have murdered another girl in Covington after picking her up in Columbus.
Most of the other slayings occurred in Florida and Southern California, AP reports. His last was in 2005 in Mississippi.
Little had been in and out of jail throughout is life, but it wasn’t until 2012 that Kentucky authorities apprehended him and DNA samples linked him to three California slayings, according to AP.
He had been serving multiple life sentences in state prison in California.
The 80-year-old had diabetes, heart trouble and other ailments, according to AP.
The cause of his death has yet to be determined. The corrections department spokesperson told AP there was no sign of foul play.
