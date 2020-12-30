Nominate a frontline you know for a chance to be honored by the Red Cross

Nominees must be living, working, or be active within the area of the Greater Cincinnati Tri-State Chapter of the American Red Cross. (Source: WTOC)
By Jared Goffinet | December 30, 2020 at 11:29 AM EST - Updated December 30 at 11:29 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Greater Cincinnati Tri-State Chapter of the American Red Cross is asking for your help to highlight the good parts of 2020.

You can nominate a frontline worker you think should be recognized for the American Red Cross’ Frontline Heroes Virtual Celebration on April 12.

Frontline workers will be recognized in the below categories:

  • Health Care, Public Health
  • Education
  • Law enforcement, Public Safety, First Responders
  • Food & Agriculture
  • Transportation, Government Based Operations, Essential Functions
  • Community Impact, Volunteer

Nominees must be living, working, or be active within the area of the Greater Cincinnati Tri-State Chapter of the American Red Cross. The acts of courage or humanitarian service must have happened in one of these counties:

  • Indiana: Dearborn, Ohio
  • Kentucky: Boone, Kenton, Campbell, or Grant
  • Ohio: Brown, Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, Warren

You can submit your nomination online at the following link: Frontline Heroes.

