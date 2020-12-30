Nominate a frontline you know for a chance to be honored by the Red Cross

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Greater Cincinnati Tri-State Chapter of the American Red Cross is asking for your help to highlight the good parts of 2020.
You can nominate a frontline worker you think should be recognized for the American Red Cross’ Frontline Heroes Virtual Celebration on April 12.
Frontline workers will be recognized in the below categories:
- Health Care, Public Health
- Education
- Law enforcement, Public Safety, First Responders
- Food & Agriculture
- Transportation, Government Based Operations, Essential Functions
- Community Impact, Volunteer
Nominees must be living, working, or be active within the area of the Greater Cincinnati Tri-State Chapter of the American Red Cross. The acts of courage or humanitarian service must have happened in one of these counties:
- Indiana: Dearborn, Ohio
- Kentucky: Boone, Kenton, Campbell, or Grant
- Ohio: Brown, Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, Warren
You can submit your nomination online at the following link: Frontline Heroes.
