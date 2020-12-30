Ohio no longer recommending quarantine for students exposed to others with COVID-19 if protocols are followed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday that the state of Ohio is breaking with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in regards to students and COVID-19 exposures.
Since the start of the pandemic, Ohio sided with the CDC and urged any students who were in close contact with another classmate who tested positive for the coronavirus quarantine for the necessary amount of time.
New advice from the Ohio governor recommends that students who are exposed to someone with COVID-19 no longer need to quarantine, as long as mask and distancing protocols are followed.
“Schools should continue to quarantine exposed students if masking and distancing protocols were not followed,” the governor added.
“We have the data that shows schools are the safest place for our students, even in the midst of the pandemic,” Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer for the Ohio Department of Health, suggested during Wednesday’s briefing, especially as more adult faculty members become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Ultimately, this is one more step to keep our kids in the classroom, which is where we want them to be,” Gov. DeWine said.
The newest change does not apply to after-school activities, including sports, Gov. DeWine added.
