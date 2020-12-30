Perfect North Slopes plans NYE celebration; enjoying winter so far

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (FOX19) - Perfect North Slopes opened a few weeks ago for skiing and snowboarding, and just a couple of weeks ago for snow tubing. Most of the snow they have now is man-made, but they are hoping to change that in the new year.
Regardless, they have a fun day planned to end 2020 at the slopes.
“Right here on center stage, there is a torchlight parade,” explains Alex Perfect, “Some skiers and snowboarders volunteer to go down the mountain carrying a road flare, really is what it is, a torchlight parade to lead up to the new year and our fireworks.”
At Perfect North Slopes, they are ready to set fire to 2020 in a big way Thursday with fireworks as the clock strikes midnight. Because of restrictions due to the pandemic, Perfect North will not do their normal party with a DJ inside the lodge, like normal.
But, the weather most of the day Thursday should be good to be outside on the slopes until they close at midnight.
So far, this season has been good for business.
“The weather’s been okay,” says Perfect. “We had our last cold temperatures that were really able to make good snow was Christmas Day and we’re looking for that next blast of cold hopefully to come soon.”
“We came yesterday and it was so crowded we turned around and went home,” says Chelsea Zaenkert, “So, we figured we’d try to beat the rain and hopefully get down, and we got 2.5 hours in, and that’s good enough for them!”
Plenty of people, like the Zaenkert family, came on this not-so-perfect Wednesday hoping for smaller crowds.
“They didn’t want to come this morning,” Chris Zaenkert tells us his kids were reluctant to come to Perfect North at first, “They didn’t want to get out of bed so we drove them down here and they want to keep coming back.”
To find out the conditions at Perfect North at any time, you can see them here.
