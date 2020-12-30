Rain has started and will continue on and off through Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Periods of some steadier pockets of rain will continue through Wednesday evening, while manageable it will be wet so keep that in mind. However, both Thursday morning and Friday are First Alert Weather Days.
While I do not look at big snow issues on Thursday morning, we could see some slushy wet snow on surfaces less traveled as rain will change over to a mix after midnight and continue through dawn on Thursday.
News Years Eve revelers will get a break from the rain as most of the day will be dry, but very cold with highs remaining in the 30s.
Looks like 2021 begins with cold temperatures at or below freezing. Most of us will see only rain on New Year’s Day, starting in the early morning hours with some areas having a chance for light snow to begin to mix in. Our daytime temperatures will rebound into the 50s, but expected periods of heavy rain on Friday.
We dry out for Saturday and Sunday, after a chilly Saturday we return to the low 40′s on Sunday.
