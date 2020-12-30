Ring in 2021 virtually with the Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - In a normal year, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden would be hosting a big countdown and fireworks display on New Year’s Eve, but things are different in 2020.
Visitors will still be able to ring in the new year at the PNC Festival of Lights, but the countdown will be virtual.
“The best part about our virtual countdown is that you can enjoy it any time and from anywhere in the world,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said in a news release. “Ring in the new year early with your kids or wait until midnight for the official start of the new year. Our virtual Happy Zoo Year features some of your favorite animals, including Fiona, and a fun look back at 2020. It wasn’t all bad.”
PNC Festival of Lights is open now through January 3.
Bonus Nights have been added on January 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17.
