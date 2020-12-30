1 in 16 residents in Hamilton Co. have had COVID-19, commissioner says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus said 1 in 16 residents in Hamilton Co. have had COVID-19.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 50,527 cases and 411 deaths. There are 2,064 hospitalizations.
That is an increase of 2,814 cases and three deaths in a week.
Daily case totals have declined since Dec. 10, Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman said.
Over the last week, there have been 380 days per day - compared to three weeks ago the county was seeing 716 cases a day.
Last week, the Hamilton County Public Health Department received 1,800 doses of the vaccine. This week, 500 were received.
Firefighters and EMTs were among the first to receive the vaccine.
