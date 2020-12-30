10-year-old injured by glass from shooting in apparent road rage incident

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are investigating an apparent road rage incident that led to shots fired.
A 10-year-old boy was hit by shattered glass and taken to Children’s Hospital with facial injuries.
Police say the woman driving called them and said someone was driving erratically behind her.
She said she pulled over to let the suspect vehicle pass, and that’s when shots were fired.
There were other small children in the vehicle as well but they were not injured.
Police said the suspect vehicle is blue or green and was last seen near Depot and 8th Street.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
