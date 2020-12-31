Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop ditches popular popcorn ball drop for ‘Flush 2020′ display

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A local fan-favorite is getting ready for the new year, and just like everything else in 2020... celebrations will look different than years past.
Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop will not have its traditional popcorn ball drop this year, according to a Facebook post.
Instead, the shop will ring in the new year with a lit-up toilet lid display. The toilet reads: “Flush 2020.”
“See all of the bad from 2020 be flushed right down the toilet!” the shop said in a post.
The shop’s popcorn ball is legendary. The ball of popped corn has weighed 240 pounds. Its been stolen... and returned. There is even a 24-minute video about the inception of the popcorn ball.
May the popcorn ball return in 2021.
