Clearing out the clutter? Consider donating some of it to a local organization

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - “How are you spending your last week of 2020?”
That’s the question New Life Furniture Bank recently asked its Facebook followers. If you’re re-organizing your home, well, the group wants your spare, gently-used household items.
They received an overwhelming response to that post, but the organization’s executive director tells us they’ll gladly take additional donations.
They simply ask you to drop the items off at their warehouse. Then, they’ll make sure a homeless individual, who’s working to move into a new home, will have them.
New Life Furniture Bank can always use basic kitchen items like dishes, cups, utensils, pots, pans, baking sheets, casserole dishes, and other items.
“All of these items will go directly into the homes of people coming out of homelessness and starting their new life over,” they said.
Their warehouse can be found at 11335 Reed Hartman Hwy. Unit 134, Cincinnati, Ohio 45241.
Have extra furniture to donate? New Life Furniture Bank just asks you to call and schedule a pickup at 513-313-0530. They simply ask for a $30 tax-deductible gas donation for a pickup.
You can find more information about donating and volunteering here.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.