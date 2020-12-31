Dashcam video shows Ohio Highway Patrol pursuit after driver of stolen car leaves puppy and drugs behind

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol shared a dashcam video from one of their cruisers pursuing a stolen car trying to escape troopers.
The Highway Patrol said the driver left a puppy and drugs behind in the pursuit.
Troopers did not confirm what the condition of the puppy is, or if the puppy was stolen.
According to the Highway Patrol, troopers have recovered 6,288 stolen vehicles in Ohio since 2016.
“Always secure your vehicle and never leave the keys inside when left unattended,” the Highway Patrol warned.
