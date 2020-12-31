Gov. Beshear, First Lady read mean tweets in hilarious year-end video

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Taking a break from his buttoned-up briefings on COVID-19, an affable Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear sat down Thursday to read some “positive” tweets from 2020.
The results are *chef’s kiss* spectacular.
“Well Britainy, that was incredibly painful,” Beshear said. “But part of moving into a new year is leaving all the bad in the past and taking all the good and moving forward, so in 2021, we hope everyone has an amazing year. We’re going to defeat COVID, and there is a great year ahead of us. Happy New Year.”
